Video released of armed robbery in Belmont corner store

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are also looking for three armed robbers who held up a store in the city's Belmont section.

It happened at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the 42nd Food Market. That's at 42nd and Pennsgrove Streets.

Three masked men walked into the corner store.

Commercial Robbery 920 N 42nd St DC 23 16 005770 by PhiladelphiaPolice on YouTube

One of them brandished a submachine gun and demanded money, police say.

An employee gave them several hundred dollars before the suspects ran away.

Police say they fled east on Pennsgrove Street.

If you have any information, call (215) 686-8477 or call 911.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 1:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

