Video released of armed robbery in Belmont corner store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are also looking for three armed robbers who held up a store in the city's Belmont section.

It happened at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the 42nd Food Market. That's at 42nd and Pennsgrove Streets.

Three masked men walked into the corner store.

One of them brandished a submachine gun and demanded money, police say.

An employee gave them several hundred dollars before the suspects ran away.

Police say they fled east on Pennsgrove Street.

If you have any information, call (215) 686-8477 or call 911.