Victory Brewing Company's taproom in Philadelphia reopens after failing health inspection

Victory Brewing Company's taproom in Philadelphia reopened Friday night after health officials said they found mice and roaches during an inspection earlier this week.

Victory announced on Instagram that the taproom reopened at 5 p.m.

"Our team, alongside our professional partners, has worked tirelessly to ensure all identified issues were thoroughly addressed and that our taproom meets all required health and safety standards," Victory said in an Instagram post. "With full approval from the Philadelphia Health Department, we are ready to welcome our guests back."

Victory initially planned to reopen on Thursday, but the taproom on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway said on social media that it was putting the "finishing touches" on the corrections it needed to open for business.

According to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, live mice, roaches and mouse droppings were seen in prep, bar and storage areas at the taproom. Inspectors also reported workers putting on gloves without washing their hands first and dirty food-contact surfaces. The health inspector documented 26 health code violations during the inspection.

James Garrow, the communications director of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, said people can look up restaurant inspections at the city of Philadelphia's website.

"If it's clean and if it is safe to eat there, they should be open," Garrow said. "And if it's not clean and it's not safe and we're worried about the safety of the patrons and the food, we will close them."

Victory Brewing had to remain closed for at least 48 hours and couldn't reopen until it paid a $315 fine and passed a new health inspection.