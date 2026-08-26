Victory Brewing Company's Philadelphia taproom fails health inspection, temporary closes

Victory Brewing Company's taproom in Philadelphia was ordered to close after health officials said they found mice, roaches and other sanitation issues during an inspection Tuesday.

Live mice, roaches and mouse droppings were seen in prep, bar and storage areas at the brewery at 1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, according to a report from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Inspectors also reported workers putting on gloves without washing their hands first and dirty food-contact surfaces.

The brewery was ordered to cease operations Tuesday for at least 48 hours and cannot operate again until the health department deems it safe to do so.

In an Instagram post, Victory Brewing Company said it plans to reopen Thursday.

"The cleanliness and safety of our taproom are of paramount importance to us. They are ingrained in our daily routines and reinforced by the professional partners we work with. We have always been in compliance with the health department since opening, which is why we take this week's report extremely seriously," Victory Brewery Company wrote in a comment.

"We have maintained regular pest control service with a professional provider since opening, and they are on site working alongside our team to address the concerns identified during the inspection. We are taking immediate action to resolve all issues and will reopen only when they have been fully addressed and the taproom meets both our standards and those of the health department."