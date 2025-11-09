Philadelphia honors Veterans Day early with parade, festival on Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Two days before Veterans Day, hundreds gathered along Benjamin Franklin Parkway Sunday in Philadelphia as the city held its annual Veterans Day Parade and Festival, honoring service members from across generations and branches.

"It's wonderful, this parade," said Jane Hoffman, whose son serves in the U.S. Army. "I think everyone is so happy to celebrate the veterans."

Among the youngest paradegoers was Eduardo Crusado, who attended with his father, Hector, an Army veteran who served from 1985 to 2013.

"I'm excited — my dad is a veteran — and I'm celebrating," the boy said.

Hector Crusado, now a Philadelphia police officer, said moments like that are meaningful.

"It makes me proud," he said.

For other families, the day carried deep personal significance. Russell Foss, a 90-year-old Marine who served at the end of the Korean War, said showing up "means a lot" at his age. His son, Doug, said his admiration for his father's service began early.

"I decided that I wanted to be a Marine when I was five," he said. "When I was eight, he gave me the Marine guidebook and said memorize that."

Veterans participating in the parade shared their own reflections.

"It means the world to me," said Chris Parker, a U.S. Army veteran who took part in the procession.

Some highlighted the rewards of serving.

"I guess just the ability to keep saying yes … the deployments, the lives that we've changed," said Colleen Robinson, who served 15 years in the Marine Corps.

Others underscored the lasting weight it carries, including Robinson's husband, Christopher.

"There's immense suffering mentally, emotionally … and even being away from your family," said Christopher Robinson, a retired Marine Corps sergeant major who served 31 years. "Veterans Day to me is something I think all Americans should honor for those who have served, who have sacrificed life, limb, and even their minds and souls."

After the parade, attendees moved to Eakins Oval for a festival featuring food trucks, music and dozens of organizations offering services to veterans — including legal support.

Jennifer Stoneage, a veterans disability attorney with Bross and Frankel in Cherry Hill, said her firm helps former service members navigate stalled or denied claims.

"We try and make sure that every veteran is appropriately service-connected," Stoneage said. "They deserve so much more than what they get, and this is my small part of why I can help them."

As festivities continued, Robinson offered a reminder for the days beyond the holiday.

"Just love on your veterans," he said. "It's great on Veterans Day to say, 'Thank you for your service.' But it runs deeper … put those words to action."