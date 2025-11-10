How this rehabilitation center in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, helped a veteran get back on track

Tuesday is Veterans Day, and doctors say many in the military suffer from a variety of lingering health issues, including brain injuries.

A rehabilitation center in Willow Grove, Montgomery County, is focused on comprehensive care for veterans and first responders with traumatic brain injuries.

Scott Edgell said Jefferson's MossRehab Institute for Brain Health helped restore his life. He's now back at the center helping others.

At the MossRehab Institute for Brain Health, veterans and first responders with brain injuries come for an intense three-week program.

"There is help," Edgell said. "There's hope, and there's happiness, and there are the three things I had none of them when I walked in that door."

Edgell's brain injury happened back in 1989 when he was in the Army.

"We were doing a military training exercise in Fort Riley, Kansas, and the tanker I was riding in went into a ditch, and the hatch swung shut and hit me right in the backside of my head," he said.

Scott said he recovered from the concussion and went on to become an electronics engineer. Decades later, he started getting symptoms again.

"It was almost like I just had my accident, you know, dizzy, very, very dizzy, balance issues," he said. "I have a lot of visual problems."

Edgell said he was also overwhelmed with anxiety and depression.

"I was broken and down and out when I walked in the door," he said.

Art therapy is among many of the many treatments he received, along with physical and cognitive therapy.

"They gave me the ability to rebuild my life and get my life back," Edgell said.

Operations director Kate O'Rourke said masks made during art therapy give the patients a way to express feelings they might not be able to articulate.

All the treatments are tailored specifically for unique issues faced by first responders with brain injuries.

"It's been life-transforming for so many, and as well as their families," O'Rourke said.

Edgell's therapy also included getting a service dog — Lars.

"He has turned my life around," he said. "It is the biggest blessing I've ever probably been given next to this program."

Now, he's dedicated to helping others learn how to overcome brain injuries.

MossRehab's Institute is one of only six federally funded traumatic brain injury centers dedicated to first responders.