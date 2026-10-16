This Pennsylvania teen turned his home into Halloween haunt for charity

Inside a Coatesville, Pennsylvania, teenager's home, an elevator ride leads to flickering lights, sudden screams and a 1930s-style speakeasy. The scares are part of Venezia­le Manor, a haunted attraction built in the basement and backyard of 17-year-old Joe Veneziale.

Veneziale, a high school senior, has spent five years growing the haunt. His family started with an unfinished basement storage space. Now, they build temporary rooms for new scenes.

"We built this house with an unfinished storage space in the basement for a haunted house," Veneziale said. "Now, we're building temporary rooms onto the house for added scenes."

The family's work can be seen throughout the attraction, including a speakeasy and the Whispering Grass Sanitarium, set inside a 900-square-foot barn. Veneziale and his father source props from around the world and visit major haunts to learn how they work. His mother helps with the building.

Last year, ticket proceeds raised $5,000 for Spirit of Children. The organization matched Veneziale's contribution, bringing the total donation to $10,000 for Nemours Children's Hospital. The family hopes to raise even more this year.

Veneziale's mother said the people he has met through the haunt industry have become part of what he loves about the project.

"Kids don't always find what they want. They are lost, especially at 16 or 17 years old," she said. "He loves the people he has met in this industry."

After five years of building scares, Veneziale said it takes a lot to surprise him but good scare actors can still get him.

Veneziale hopes to eventually move the attraction to a professional space and give his parents their home back.

For now, ticket proceeds go to Spirit of Children, which supports Nemours Children's Hospital. The family is also putting together a Christmas-themed haunted display.