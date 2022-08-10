Watch CBS News
Vanessa Bryant's case against Los Angeles County over photos from deadly helicopter crash begins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The trial begins Wednesday in Vanessa Bryant's case against Los Angeles County over photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband and daughter. It's been more than two years since NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in the crash in California. 

The invasion of privacy trial comes after claims that people who worked the crash site were showing off gruesome photos of the scene. 

Vanessa Bryant is seeking unspecified compensation. 

