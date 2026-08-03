Van crashes into senior living home building in Galloway Township, New Jersey

A van crashed into a senior living home building in Galloway Township, New Jersey late Sunday night.

Oceanville Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Yuhle said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Ridgewood Senior Living homes on the 700 block of East Moss Mill Road. Crews initially responded for a report of a car fire in the parking lot, but when they arrived they found the vehicle up against the building with fire beginning to spread.

Yuhle said the van crashed and caught fire before it made contact with the building, and that the facilities structural integrity was deemed safe. The fire was quickly brought under control and residents who were briefly moved away from the smoky areas were allowed back into their rooms.

A statement provided to CBS News Philadelphia by Viva Senior Living, the company that owns the facility, said "Emergency crews responded to Ridgewood Senior Living this evening following a serious motor vehicle accident in which a vehicle struck the building and caught fire. As a precaution, residents were safely relocated to another area of the community."

All residents and employees are safe and accounted for, and no one was transported from the homes.

The driver of the van was transported to a nearby hospital and their condition remains unknown, Yuhle said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.