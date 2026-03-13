Fire at Pennsylvania Turnpike service area outside Philadelphia scorches tractor-trailer hauling produce

A tractor-trailer hauling fruits and vegetables was damaged in a fire at a rest stop along the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday morning, dispatchers say.

The truck caught fire at the Valley Forge Service Area in Wayne before 6 a.m., Chester County dispatchers tell CBS News Philadelphia.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire but had it mostly under control by around 5:50 a.m. and began putting out hot spots.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

A frontend loader could be seen moving cargo out of the remnants of the trailer.

No injuries have been reported and we're working to learn the cause of the fire.