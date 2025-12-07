Nichushkin, MacKinnon help Avalanche increase NHL-best record in win over Philadelphia Flyers

Valeri Nichushkin scored the eventual game-winner early in the second period, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to add to his NHL-leading points total and the Colorado Avalanche hung on for a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Brent Burns and Brock Nelson also scored for Colorado, which improved to 21-2-6 with a league-leading 48 points. The Avalanche were playing their third game in four days while Philadelphia had the last three days off.

Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny had the goals for Philadelphia, which lost for just the third time in the last nine games. The Flyers were playing the third contest of a season-long, six-game homestand.

Burns netted the first of three straight Avalanche goals on a wrist shot midway through the first period. Nelson put Colorado ahead 2-1 with 52 seconds remaining in the period when he scored on a power play on a scrum in front. MacKinnon originally was credited with the goal before being awarded the primary assist. He now has 49 points.

Nichushkin finished a 2-on-1 by beating Samuel Ersson on the blocker side on a wrist shot from the circle to make it 3-1 with 18:13 to play in the second. Ersson made 25 saves.

Konecny pulled Philadelphia within a goal four minutes later when he scored from close range. Philadelphia had a chance to tie it in the third period, but Trevor Zegras missed a penalty shot 4:54 into the period when he shot into Mackenzie Blackwood's pads.

The Flyers pressured the Avalanche, who were coming off Saturday's 3-2 overtime win at the Rangers, in the third period but couldn't connect.

Couturier, playing in his 900th career game, put Philadelphia up 1-0 two minutes into the contest when he deflected Noah Juulsen's slap shot past Blackwood.

Blackwood had 24 saves.

Up next

Avalanche: At Nashville on Tuesday to end four-game road trip.

Flyers: Host San Jose on Tuesday night.