Valentine's Day kicks off LOVE Park wedding season

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Valentine's Day kicks off wedding season at Philadelphia's LOVE Park
Valentine's Day kicks off wedding season at Philadelphia's LOVE Park 00:16

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five couples will say "I do" on Valentine's Day at Philadelphia's LOVE Park. 

CBS Philadelphia popped by the famous park earlier Tuesday morning and caught one of the first weddings of the day. 

The first couple tied the knot at 11:30 a.m. Weddings will take place every half hour this afternoon.

Crews for the park were out earlier in the morning, decorating the LOVE statue with red and pink balloons.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 1:23 PM

