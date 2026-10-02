Pennsylvania man arrested in child sexual assault investigation involving social media, gaming apps

A Pennsylvania man is accused of using social media and online gaming apps to exchange explicit photographs with at least five young girls, according to police.

Bensalem police arrested Valeed Anjum, 27, on Thursday in connection with a child sexual assault investigation. Anjum was charged with several counts of unlawful contact with a minor, multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child and related offenses in Bucks County.

Anjum allegedly told detectives he met and engaged in sexual acts with a 12-year-old girl in New Jersey earlier this year. Court documents show Anjum is charged with aggravated sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 13 in Gloucester County.

Police alleged Anjum used Snapchat and the online gaming platform Roblox to send explicit photos to at least five girls between the ages of 10 and 15 across the United States. They claimed Anjum also paid his victims to send explicit photos to him.

Anjum allegedly used the alias "Puma" and the Snapchat usernames "poomdoom69" and "brain.rotty," according to police.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information regarding either of the Snapchat or Roblox accounts to contact Detective Ryan Kolb at 215-633-6374.

Anjum was remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10% of $10 million.