The real reason you're not using your vacation days, how a career coach says it's costing you

A growing number of American workers are leaving paid time off on the table, and career experts say the long‑term cost is catching up.

A recent FlexJobs survey found nearly one in four workers didn't take a single vacation day in the past year.

Even among those who did take time off, many used only a fraction of what they were entitled to.

In the latest episode of the In Your Corner podcast from CBS News Philadelphia, Philly Career Coach Rita Friedman unpacks why so many workers avoid taking time off, what it's actually costing us, and how you can protect your time, your mental health, and your work‑life balance.

Friedman said the reluctance to use PTO reflects a mix of stress, company expectations and fear of falling behind. Some workers worry they'll return to an overwhelming backlog. Others fear that taking time away makes them look less committed.

"I think it says we're stressed out," Friedman said. "We're caught up in the day‑to‑day of our jobs, and we have to find a way to take a step back and create a sense of balance."

Beyond workload, Friedman said subtle workplace "vibes" can discourage people from unplugging. Even in offices where time off is technically encouraged, employees may feel pressure to match coworkers who rarely take breaks.

Many employees also might face competition for the same vacation windows — such as holidays or school breaks — making it even harder to step away. But Friedman said planning ahead can reduce that friction.

"This is a great time of year to be thinking about your calendar," she said.

She recommends employees map out their PTO early, anticipate busy periods at work and create a short written plan for colleagues to follow while they're out.

"That way, you don't come back to that huge mountain of work," she said.

