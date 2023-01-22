Third price increase for Forever Stamps in last 17 months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sending off mail through the United States Postal Service will cost you a little more starting Sunday.

The price of Forever Stamps is rising from 60 to 63 cents.

USPS announced the 4.2% increase back in October.

This is the third price increase for Forever Stamps in the last 17 months.

An increase in the cost of domestic postcards and mailing international letters also goes into effect Sunday.