U.S. Marshal's Office offering $5,000 reward for teen wanted in connection to deadly shooting outside Roxborough HS

U.S. Marshals offering $5,000 reward for teen wanted in connection to Roxborough HS shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The U.S. Marshal's Office is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Dayron Burney-Thorn. The 16-year-old is wanted for murder in connection with the Sept. 27 shooting outside Roxborough High School.

The U.S. Marshal's office says his last known address was in the 2900 block of Bambrey street in Philadelphia. If you have any information on where he could be, you're asked to call 1-800- 4PA-TIPS.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia police say a 15-year-old Troy Fletcher, who was also wanted in connection to the deadly shooting, surrendered Monday.

Fletcher is charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured following a football scrimmage last month.

Two other suspects, 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and 17-year-old Zyheid Jones have been arrested. They are both charged with murder and other related charges.