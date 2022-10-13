17-year-old boy charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting outside Roxborough HS: police

Second suspect wanted for deadly shooting outside Roxborough HS taken into custody: police

Second suspect wanted for deadly shooting outside Roxborough HS taken into custody: police

Second suspect wanted for deadly shooting outside Roxborough HS taken into custody: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A second suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School was arrested on Thursday, police say. Zyhied Jones, 17, was charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy, violations of the firearms act and other related offenses for the shooting that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizadle dead and four other teens injured.

Police say they executed a warrant on Thursday morning. There were no injures to police or occupants of the home during the warrant.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins was hit with the same charges as Jones in connection with the shooting.

Police are still searching for four other suspects in the case.

Dayrun Burney Thorn was identified as a suspect last week. Sources say the 16-year-old was the alleged getaway driver in the shooting. He remains at large.

Investigators say evidence recovered from the SUV, used to flee the area where Elizalde was killed and four other teens were wounded, ties Burney Thorn and Bivins to the crime.

Bivins was taken into custody by federal agents last week on a firearms charge.

"We believe he was a participant in the murder," Vanore said during a press conference on Wednesday. "He is one of the six you see jump out of the truck. He was charged with the same charges is [Dayrun] Burney Thorne, murder, four counts of aggravate assault and related offenses in that case."

A motive for the shooting has not yet been revealed.

Court records show Bivins was on house arrest at the time of the Roxborough shooting following his conviction on charges of aggravated assault by vehicle after police say he was responsible for the death of an unborn child following a drag racing incident in July of 2020.

The city is offering a $45,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.