Roxborough HS Shooting: 15-year-old ID'd as 4th suspect wanted for murder in connection to deadly shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old has been identified as the fourth suspect wanted in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School last month. Philadelphia police say they are searching for 15-year-old Troy Fletcher in connection with the ambush shooting that left 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured following a football scrimmage.

Police say Fletcher is wanted for murder and other related offenses.

Philly Police have identified Troy Fletcher, 15, in connection to the Roxborough shooting and are now searching for him https://t.co/S1dRmDbHwx @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/88OXrXk7HT — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 14, 2022

Two suspects, 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and 17-year-old Zyheid Jones have been arrested. They are both charged with murder and other related charges.

Police said Wednesday that a receipt for ammunition was recovered from the SUV used to flee the area of the shooting and tied Bivins to the crime. He is a convicted felon and is ineligible to purchase ammunition.

"We found a receipt, that receipt left us two ammunition that was purchased by this individual," Chief Insp. Frank Vanore said. "Because of his status as being a felon, we were able to use our federal partners and arrest him for being ineligible to purchase ammunition."

The getaway vehicle that was recovered also tied another teen to the crime. Dayron Burney-Thorn, 16, is still wanted by police for his role in the deadly shooting. He has also been charged with murder and other related offenses.

So far, police have identified four suspects in connection with the shooting outside of Roxborough High School.

The school's football team is set to host its first game since the shooting on Friday afternoon.