Police officer on motorcycle struck by car in Upper Darby, police say

Upper Darby officer on motorcycle struck by suspected DUI driver

An Upper Darby highway police officer on a motorcycle was struck by a car and injured on Thursday morning, the department and police sources said.

The crash happened at Owen Avenue and Garrett Road in Drexel Hill.

The road was blocked off with police tape as officers investigated the crash, and a damaged motorcycle was at the scene.

The officer was taken to Lankenau Hospital. One of the officer's legs was broken in two places and they will need surgery. There were no other injuries to the officer.

Upper Darby police said one person is in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The officer is an 11-year member of the force.