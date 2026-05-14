14-year-old girl dies in Upper Darby shooting, police say

A 14-year-old girl died in a shooting inside an Upper Darby Township home Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at a home on the 100 block of Springton Road at around 1:42 p.m., according to police.

Police said four kids were inside the home at the time of the shooting and are cooperating with authorities. The shooting appears to be accidental, but police said it remains under investigation.

Police said there's no threat to the public and they'll provide updates when they're available.