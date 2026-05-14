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14-year-old girl dies in Upper Darby shooting, police say

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo,
Joe Holden
Joe Holden
Joe Holden came home to join the CBS News Philadelphia team as a general assignment reporter in May, 2016. In August 2018 he became anchor of the weekend evening editions and Philly57.
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Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A 14-year-old girl died in a shooting inside an Upper Darby Township home Thursday afternoon, police said. 

The shooting happened at a home on the 100 block of Springton Road at around 1:42 p.m., according to police. 

Police said four kids were inside the home at the time of the shooting and are cooperating with authorities. The shooting appears to be accidental, but police said it remains under investigation. 

Police said there's no threat to the public and they'll provide updates when they're available. 

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