Upper Chichester police search for person who threw lit firework into crowd during Fourth of July festivities

A Fourth of July celebration in Delaware County turned chaotic when someone threw a lit firework into a crowd, causing an explosion that injured two people.

The scary incident happened around 8:50 Sunday night during the annual fireworks show in Upper Chichester Township, Pennsylvania. About 500 people had gathered to watch the display at an athletic field on Furey Road.

Food truck owner Tony Nichols was serving barbecue at the event when the explosion sent people running and screaming. He said his family members who were at the event left immediately.

"I thought it was very dangerous because there were kids around," Nichols said. "My granddaughter is 2 years old. There were kids that were younger than that, babies as well."

Cellphone video shows a lit firework going off in a crowd gathered at Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania's Independence Day fireworks show. Police are searching for someone who they say threw the firework into the crowd. Submitted video

Police said two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, including burns and hearing damage, but the outcome could have been worse.

"If there were severe injuries, you know, people could have had to go to the hospital," Lt. Christopher Jones from the Upper Chichester Township Police Department said.

Jones said detectives are now reviewing township surveillance footage as they search for the person responsible.

"At this time they have a couple of names, a couple pictures of people that they're trying to identify and trying to see if they have any direct involvement," Jones said.

Nichols hopes the incident does not keep families from returning to the annual celebration next year.

"Great community, great township, we don't have any problems, we never had any problems there," Nichols said. "That was the first that we've ever had and I was pretty shocked that it had happened."

Police are hoping to make an arrest soon. Jones said the suspect could face assault and other criminal charges.