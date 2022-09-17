Watch CBS News
Upgrades to Chestnut Street Bridge wrapped up, improving safety

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Getting around in Center City should now be easier and safer. PennDOT and local officials have unveiled upgrades to Chestnut Street and the Chestnut Street Bridge.

The $105 million project finally wrapped up after 5 years of construction. 

The improvements include wider sidewalks, a separate bike lane and the first bike signal in the state. 

City officials say the project is critical for safety and accessibility to the area.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 11:13 AM

