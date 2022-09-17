Upgrades to Chestnut Street Bridge wrapped up, improving safety
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Getting around in Center City should now be easier and safer. PennDOT and local officials have unveiled upgrades to Chestnut Street and the Chestnut Street Bridge.
The $105 million project finally wrapped up after 5 years of construction.
The improvements include wider sidewalks, a separate bike lane and the first bike signal in the state.
City officials say the project is critical for safety and accessibility to the area.
