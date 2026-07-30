University of Valley Forge in Pennsylvania to close when summer semester ends

A college in Chester County, Pennsylvania, is closing its doors to students at the end of summer.

The University of Valley Forge, a Christian university in Phoenixville, announced Wednesday that it will suspend operations at the end of the summer 2026 semester.

"This decision follows extensive efforts to address the University's financial challenges, pursue strategic partnerships, and identify sustainable paths forward," the board of trustees said in a letter posted on the school's website.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education recently placed the university on "show cause" status, which means the institution does not meet the standards for accreditation in at least one area. That prompted the board to conclude that the university cannot continue academic operations beyond this summer, the letter says.

"To our students, we are deeply sorry. We understand that this announcement disrupts your lives, your plans, and your sense of stability, and we are grieving for you and with you. Please know that until the very last moment, we had significant reason to believe there was a sustainable path forward. However, that path did not materialize in time," the board said in the note.

The university is set to remain operational with essential staff to support students in their transitions and preserve records.

The University of Valley Forge was founded in 1939 and is part of an international network of Assemblies of God colleges and universities.

At least three schools have offers for students looking to transfer, according to the website.

In a post on Facebook, Eastern University said former Valley Forge students will "have access to dedicated admissions counseling, personalized application guidance, financial aid resources, campus visit opportunities" and individualized support. Messiah and Southeastern have information on their websites for Valley Forge students.