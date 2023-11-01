Watch CBS News
University of Pennsylvania forms new task force to address antisemitism

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The University of Pennsylvania is implementing new preventive measures as a way to tackle antisemitism on campus. 

The school's president, Liz Magill, said she's forming a task force to address antisemitism. The Ivy League school also plans to offer more programs to make students aware of antisemitism and other forms of hate.

READ MOREStudent taken into custody after antisemitic incident at Penn Hillel in University City

This comes after several recent incidents at Penn, includng someone vandalizing the building where Jewish students hold services.

Someone also found a swastika in another campus building earlier this year.

"Across the country and world, we are witnessing pernicious acts of antisemitism, including on college and university campuses," Magill said. "I am appalled by incidents on our own campus, and I've heard too many heartbreaking stories from those who are fearful for their safety right here at Penn. This is completely unacceptable."

Penn's Division of Public Safety will also look at security for all religious life centers on campus. 

