Newark police to provide update on Halloween shooting that injured 7 near University of Delaware

Two people have been arrested in the Halloween night mass shooting near the University of Delaware that left seven people injured, Newark Police said.

Seven people, including three teenagers, were injured in the shooting. One of the victims is a UD student.

The shooting occurred near the corner of East Main and Choate streets while hundreds of students dressed in Halloween costumes visited bars and restaurants. Videos from the area show people running after gunshots were fired.

A 16-year-old from Wilmington was charged with possession of a firearm by a person under 21, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.