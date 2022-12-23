Can you help police ID man critically injured by train?
UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police are trying to identify a man who was hit by a train and they need your help.
Here's what Upper Gwynedd Township police told CBS Philadelphia:
Last Saturday night, they found a man severely injured on the railroad tracks behind Wissahickon Avenue.
He is still at the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators believe his name is Mario Vargas and that he is from Mexico.
If you recognize him, contact police.
