Can you help police ID man critically injured by train?

By CBS3 Staff

Upper Gwynedd Township police need help identifying man hit by train
UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) –  Police are trying to identify a man who was hit by a train and they need your help.

Possibly Mario Vargas   Upper Gwynedd Township police  

Here's what Upper Gwynedd Township police told CBS Philadelphia:

Last Saturday night, they found a man severely injured on the railroad tracks behind Wissahickon Avenue. 

He is still at the hospital in critical condition. 

Investigators believe his name is Mario Vargas and that he is from Mexico. 

If you recognize him, contact police. 

First published on December 23, 2022 / 2:16 PM

