Unfollow Me Tour: Erykah Badu, yasiin bey celebrate 50th anniversary of hip hop in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nicknamed the Queen of Neo-Soul Dallas native Erykah Badu is making a stop in Philadelphia during the middle of her Unfollow Me Tour with yasiin bey in July.

The duo will perform at the TD Pavillion at the Mann on Sunday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Known for her eccentric style and bey being influential to many rappers then and now, the Unfollow Me Tour coincidentally aligns with the 50th anniversary of hip hop which is this year 2023.

Erykah Badu (@fatbellybella)'s Unfollow Me Tour kicks off tomorrow! Don't miss her Philly stop with @MosDefOfficial at our TD Pavilion—exactly one month away! 🎟: https://t.co/iKJWacOQHr pic.twitter.com/mk9jtGJgJr — the Mann. (@MannCenter) June 9, 2023

"You can expect us to become one living breathing organism," said Badu when asked what fans can expect. "You'll receive my sincerest, purest love. I love what I do and I love doing it for you."

Leave expectations at the door.

Badu's shows are well known as taking a musical trip down a groovy lane as she goes through her lengthy catalog of five albums, one live album and two mixtapes.