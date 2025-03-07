Ukrainian refugees, supporters rally outside Philadelphia church after Trump administration halts aid to Ukraine

Germantown residents are showing solidarity with Ukraine, by holding an emergency vigil event. This comes after the Trump administration "paused support" to Ukraine amid its ongoing war against Russia.

Supporters for Ukraine lined the streets outside of the Unitarian Society of Germantown church on Lincoln Drive Friday night.

They held signs and cheered during their "We Stand with Ukraine" emergency vigil.

"We are here because the situation in Ukraine is deteriorating," said Mary Kalyna, who is the vigil organizer. "It's a crisis as far as we are concerned. Ukrainian people are suffering," she said

The Ukraine supporters vowed to continue to stand up for what they believe in. They say they will continue to stand out here every Friday until there is peace.

Also at the vigil were Ukrainians refugees like Panas Shkil and Natalie Omelchemko and her daughter.

They say they arrived to the United States during the war with Russia.

"We are very afraid of current policy and we would love very much peace for Ukraine," said Natalie Omelchemko.

Omelchemko says she fears her family is in danger after learning of reports alleging President Trump could revoke Ukrainains legal status.

This news also follows A firestorm inside the Oval Office between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We don't have any place to go and you see all of Ukraine is in danger," she said.

For others, they too have family and friends still in Ukraine.

"My parents are immigrant they were refugees after WWII and this is not the America they came too," said Kalyna.