Ukrainian community walk in Philadelphia for Unity Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the war in Ukraine continues, in Philadelphia, immigrants from that country along with others walked for unity Sunday. From the Philadelphia Art Museum through Love Park, a sea of blue and yellow filled the streets as the Ukrainian community came together for Unity Day.

"Ukraine was divided and had belonged to different empires," unity day organizer, Karina Smyrnova said. "And on this date, the 22nd of January 1919, two parts of Ukraine, eastern and western. People from both republics united together."

Smyrnova moved to Philly from Ukraine about three years ago. She says this historic day is helping raise awareness of the suffering back home because of the Russian invasion.

"Maybe I must be here to support Ukraine in my own front lines," Smyrnova said. "I can also be useful here in the United States doing what I do."

The walk for the dozens of demonstrators took nearly an hour while police escorted them to their final destination.

After the walk, the group ended up at Independence Hall where they were surrounded by symbols of freedom as they created a human chain holding each other's hands all in unity.

"At least for me, here I come to the Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell which is also showing the beginning of the formation of an independent country," one person said.

That country being the United States, which activists hope can continue to provide resources for Ukrainians in the war.

"We're grateful for the United States, but unfortunately there's not enough weapons right now," Smyrnova said. "To win this war, we need more weapons."

Even when surrounded by support, distance is still an obstacle for Ukrainian immigrants and their families.

"I want to tell them I love them very much and I want to be with them," Eugenia Pietsukh said.

An emotional journey through the streets of Philadelphia in the hope that it could be felt thousands of miles away.