Philadelphia Ukrainian community adds to new 30-meter painting inspired by faith, resilience

Members of Philadelphia's Ukrainian community on Sunday unveiled a large outdoor painting meant to capture the pain of the war and the people's resilience.

The 30-meter painting titled "Song of Songs of the Ukrainian People" was created this month by professional artists; wounded Ukrainian soldiers receiving medical care in the U.S., students from the Ukrainian School of Philadelphia; Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna; and members of the local Ukrainian community. Three artists — Tetyana Myalkovska, a Gold Star mother who lost her son, soldier Mykola Myalkivsky, in the war against Russia; Tetiana Rusetska; and Iryna Semenenko — led the project.

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Mialkovska said in an interview posted on the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia website that the mural "draws on the most recognizable symbols of Ukrainian Christianity" and depicts scenes from the Bible such as the birth of Jesus and the Resurrection as well as folk icons.

"It is through art in a special way that we can understand what happens in our human life. And this art expresses both the devastation, the despair, but also the great hope and resilience of the people of Ukraine," Archbishop Borys Gudziak said.

After the presentation outside the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on North Franklin Street, community members were invited to add their own touches to the canvas.

"With your heart and your creativity, express that this is a country that has always welcomed immigrants, that this is a county that has stood with those who defend democracy, that we are a people under God all together, on all continents. You are invited to make this work of art also yours," Gudziak said.