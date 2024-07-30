Taylor Swift says U.K. stabbing attack on kids dancing to her music has left her "in complete shock"

2 kids killed at Swift-themed class 2 Southport children killed, 9 injured at Taylor Swift-themed kids event in England 07:34

Taylor Swift posted a message on social media Tuesday expressing her sympathy a day after two children were killed and six others seriously wounded in a stabbing attack at dance class in the U.K. that was themed around her music.

"The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock," Swift wrote on social media. "The loss of life and the innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."