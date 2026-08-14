Watch live: Officials to share update after police fatally shot man in Aldan, Pennsylvania

The Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed by a police officer in Aldan last week.

Ugochukwu Ilodigwe, 23, died from gunshot wounds, the coroner said Friday.

Ilodigwe was allegedly wielding a knife when the officer fatally shot him around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, according to police.

District Attorney Tanner Rouse and Aldan Mayor Michael Ceci are expected to share an update on the investigation Friday at 1 p.m. You can watch the news conference in the player on this page and streaming on CBS News Philadelphia.

The coroner said the manner of death was homicide but noted in the news release that classification does not indicate criminal intent or legal responsibility.

Police were responding to a residential area on South Clifton Avenue near Aldan Avenue when the shooting happened, Mayor Michael Ceci said previously.

"According to preliminary information, the officer encountered an adult male armed with a knife. During the encounter, the officer deployed a Taser and subsequently discharged their service weapon, striking the individual," Ceci said.

The Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division and Special Investigations Division are investigating the incident.