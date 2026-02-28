Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware lawmakers react to U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran

The United States and Israel announced a major military assault against Iran Saturday morning, sending shockwaves through the Middle East. The massive aerial attack killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

President Trump says "heavy and pinpoint bombing" of Iran will continue for as long as necessary.

The strikes sparked demonstrations in Philadelphia and across the country. Reaction from Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey lawmakers to Operation Epic Fury was swift.

Pennsylvania lawmakers react

CBS News Philadelphia was at an event Saturday night at Villanova University with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

While the governor didn't have time to take our questions, he said in a statement:

"In going to war with Iran, the President has not adequately explained why this war is urgent now, what this military campaign may look like, or what the strategic objective is."

Both Pennsylvania senators expressed views of support for the strike.

Republican Dave McCormick released a statement, writing: "They (Iran) are the world's number one sponsor of terror. The president has given the ayatollahs a chance for a deal, and they have rejected a path to peace and prosperity."

Democrat John Fetterman posted on social media: "President Trump has been willing to do what's right and necessary to produce real peace in the region."

Delaware senator shares concern

Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware is concerned the move by the Trump administration further destabilizes the region.

"I'm hopeful that this phase of war will come to a quick conclusion," Coons said over a Zoom interview with CBS News Philadelphia. "I'm alarmed President Trump launched a full spectrum war against Iran with our ally Israel without meaningfully consulting the American people."

New Jersey lawmakers split on strikes

New Jersey Senator Andy Kim, a democrat, called the attack an appalling action by the president.

"He literally called this a war and said American lives could be lost and to be able to do this with justification, no congressional authorization, and most importantly American people don't want this."

South Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew arguing the attack removed a critical threat to national security:

"What we are witnessing now is a decisive response to years of aggression. The leadership of the world's largest state sponsor of terror has been dealt a powerful blow. We killed one of the most evil men in the world…."