Man driving U-Haul truck fatally strikes woman in Kensington hit-and-run, Philadelphia police say

Woman dies after being struck by man driving a U-Haul truck in Kensington hit-and-run

A woman was struck and killed by a man driving a U-Haul truck in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Tuesday afternoon, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Small said the 28-year-old man driving the U-Haul "lost control" of the truck at about 4:30 p.m. when making a left turn on the 1800 block of East Cambria Street and jumped a curb, fatally striking the woman. She appears to be in her 40s, Small said. She was pronounced dead at 4:47 p.m. by medics at the scene.

The truck also broke a fence and crashed into the side of a residence. The people inside the property weren't injured, but Small said Philadelphia License and Inspections will investigate whether the building is safe.

The 28-year-old man driving the U-Haul and another man riding as a passenger inside the truck were both taken into custody after fleeing the scene on foot on Cambria Street, Small said.

Small said the hit-and-run happened after the U-Haul was involved in another crash at Kensington and Allegheny avenues, which is less than a mile away.

At that crash, Small said, the U-Haul was involved in a minor accident with another woman. The 28-year-old man and woman both had a conversation after the crash, but then the U-Haul truck driver left the scene.

Not long after that, the U-Haul fatally struck the woman on East Cambria Street. Small said the woman was walking on the sidewalk when it happened.

The 28-year-old driver and man inside the truck both fled on foot, Small said. They were later taken into police custody by officers who responded to the scene. The two men are being taken to Philadelphia Police Headquarters for the investigation. So far, no charges have been filed.

The woman involved in the accident on Kensington and Allegheny avenues stayed on the scene to talk to police, Small said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.