Tyrese Maxey is being evaluated for a concussion and will miss Philadelphia 76ers' game at Brooklyn
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey is being evaluated for a concussion and will miss the Philadelphia 76ers' game in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.
Maxey lost his balance on a drive Sunday in the third quarter of a game at Dallas and banged his head on another player's knee. He left the game but was able to return and finish, scoring 24 points in the 76ers' 120-116 victory.
However, he was added to the injury report Tuesday afternoon, leaving the 76ers without both of their All-Stars. Joel Embiid remains out after left knee surgery.
Former 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is out again for the Nets because of a pinched nerve in his lower back, the injury that sidelined him for 35 games earlier this season.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.