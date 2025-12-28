Watch CBS News
Two people shot after altercation in Kensington, police say

By Marcella Baietto

/ CBS Philadelphia

Two people were shot in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood after an altercation Sunday morning, according to police. 

Police said the shooting happened near East Lehigh Avenue and 5th Street near a gas station just after 11 a.m.

A man was shot in his head and a woman was shot in her leg, according to police. The two were taken to a nearby hospital. As of now, there's no word on their conditions. 

Police continue to investigate the scene. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found yet. 

This is a developing story.

