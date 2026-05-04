Driver on the run after hitting patrol car and crashing into a West Philadelphia apartment, police say

A driver is on the run after being involved in two hit-and-run crashes in West Philadelphia that damaged a police car and sent at least one person to the hospital Monday morning.

The first crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. at Spruce Steet and South St. Bernard Street in the Walnut Hill neighborhood, where police said the driver of a blue Tesla hit a police cruiser before fleeing from the scene.

The car had minor damage and the officers inside were not hurt, according to police.

A few minutes later, officers responded to a crash at 51st and Walnut streets in Cobbs Creek, where they believe the same Tesla collided with a sedan at the intersection and then crashed into a nearby apartment.

Police looking for Tesla driver involved in two hit-and-run crashes CBS Philadelphia

The sedan driver was taken to Penn Presbyterian, and the Tesla driver ran away on foot.

Investigators are still searching for the driver involved in both crashes and ask anyone with information to contact police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.