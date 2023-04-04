Two dead in Wilmington after crash on Philadelphia Pike

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A fatal crash killed two people in Wilmington Monday night. The crash is under investigation by the Delaware State Police.

Officials confirmed a 42-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman died Monday after the crash in the Wilmington area.

Delaware State Police say a 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 hit the right side of a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta as the Volkswagen tried to turn into the parking lot of the White Glove Car Wash on Philadelphia Pike.

The Dodge Ram was speeding west on Philadelphia Pike and when the collision happened, officials say, the Ram pushed the Volkswagen off the road into the car wash parking lot, hitting a 2011 Mercedes-Benz that was parked.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 42-year-old man from Chester, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene and identification is pending due to notifying next of kin. The passenger of the Volkswagen, a 34-year-old woman from Wilmington, Delaware, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Identification is also pending due to notifying next of kin.

The driver of the Ram, a 29-year-old from Philadelphia, and the passenger were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Officials say all involved were not properly restrained and being impaired is not a factor.

The investigation is still in the early stages and no one has been charged at this time.

⚠️ Traffic Alert, New Castle County⚠️Philadelphia Pike between Marsh Rd. and Edgemoor Rd. will be closed due to a serious crash. DSP is on-scene. Please seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) April 3, 2023

Philadelphia Pike between Edgemoor Road and Hillcrest Avenue was closed for about five hours to investigate, and later on, the road was cleared.

People can give information to Delaware State Police by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 and by sending a private message on Facebook to Delaware State Police.