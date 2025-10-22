Person struck by vehicle on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Fort Washington, emergency officials say
A person was struck by a vehicle on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Wednesday in Fort Washington, Montgomery County, emergency officials said.
It happened on the westbound lanes near Route 309 just before 4 p.m. The crash temporarily closed the westbound lanes, but now two lanes are open.
The person struck was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter with serious injuries, according to Montgomery County emergency officials.