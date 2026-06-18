President Trump to visit Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, next week

President Trump is visiting the Lehigh Valley next week.

Mr. Trump will speak at Mack Trucks in Macungie, Pennsylvania, Tuesday at 2 p.m. Macungie is roughly 10 miles from Allentown.

Mack Trucks is a 1.7 million square-foot facility in Macungie that assembles heavy-duty trucks for North American and export markets, according to its website.

"Mack Trucks are a symbol of America's manufacturing strength," Rep. Dan Meuser said in a Facebook post about Mr. Trump's upcoming visit to Pennsylvania. "Their Lehigh Valley operations are a pillar of the local economy, employing Pennsylvania workers and driving the nation's trucking industry."

In the lead-up to the 2024 election, Mr. Trump visited Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state, multiple times. He's also visitied during his second term.

In December 2025, Mr. Trump said in a speech in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, that he was "crushing" inflation and called affordability concerns a "Democratic hoax."

One week later, Vice President JD Vance aimed to calm the affordability concerns at a Uline facility in Alburtis, about 13 miles southwest of Allentown.

Tickets are available for Mr. Trump's visit to Macungie next week on a first-come, first-serve basis.