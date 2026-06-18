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President Trump to visit Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, next week

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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President Trump is visiting the Lehigh Valley next week. 

Mr. Trump will speak at Mack Trucks in Macungie, Pennsylvania, Tuesday at 2 p.m. Macungie is roughly 10 miles from Allentown.

Mack Trucks is a 1.7 million square-foot facility in Macungie that assembles heavy-duty trucks for North American and export markets, according to its website.

"Mack Trucks are a symbol of America's manufacturing strength," Rep. Dan Meuser said in a Facebook post about Mr. Trump's upcoming visit to Pennsylvania. "Their Lehigh Valley operations are a pillar of the local economy, employing Pennsylvania workers and driving the nation's trucking industry."

In the lead-up to the 2024 election, Mr. Trump visited Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state, multiple times. He's also visitied during his second term.

In December 2025, Mr. Trump said in a speech in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, that he was "crushing" inflation and called affordability concerns a "Democratic hoax."

One week later, Vice President JD Vance aimed to calm the affordability concerns at a Uline facility in Alburtis, about 13 miles southwest of Allentown.

Tickets are available for Mr. Trump's visit to Macungie next week on a first-come, first-serve basis.

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