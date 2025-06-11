What to know about Trump's Army anniversary parade today

The Army is commemorating its 250th anniversary with a festival and parade in Washington, D.C., today which is also President Trump's 79th birthday. The event, according to Army officials, is expected to include about 6,600 soldiers, as well as about 150 vehicles and over 50 aircraft in the celebration.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the festivities, D.C. officials said.

Here's what else to know:

Why is the festival and parade being held on June 14?

The Second Continental Congress, on June 14, 1775, voted to establish official companies following the fighting at Lexington and Concord against British troops. Congress voted to create the Continental Army and then, on June 15, appointed George Washington as commander in chief.

Planning has been in the works for almost two years to commemorate the anniversary with a festival, according to Army officials, but a parade was only added earlier this year. Army officials said the Army is not expected to officially recognize Mr. Trump's birthday.

How much will the event cost?

Army officials estimate the entire festival and parade could cost between $25 million and $45 million but did not disclose the cost before the parade was added to the schedule.

When asked by members of Congress about the justification for the cost, as the Trump administration has sought cuts across the federal government, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said the United States has an "an amazing opportunity" to tell a story about the Army.

"I believe very specifically that telling that story will directly lead to a recruiting boom that will fill up our pipeline for the coming years," Driscoll told the House Armed Services Committee.

What is the parade route?

The parade will start at 6:30 p.m., running from 23rd Street NW along Constitution Avenue to 15th Street NW and wrap up around 7:30 p.m.

Before the parade, the festival will take place on the National Mall in D.C. from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the parade at 9:45 p.m.

Army parade route map for June 14, 2025. U.S. Army

When was the last time D.C. hosted a military parade?

The most recent time D.C. hosted a military parade was in 1991, to mark the end of the Gulf War. The National Victory parade featured around 8,000 service members, and about 200,000 people watched the parade. According to The Washington Post, the event cost $8 million.

How has the military prepared for the event?

The Army has been laying down metal plates to prevent damage to D.C. roads by some of the heavier equipment, like M1A1 Abrams tanks, which can weigh over 60 tons. If there is any damage to the roads, the Army has committed to paying for the repair.

An Army spokesperson said the military will strategically place 1-inch steel plates — in sizes ranging from 4 feet by 8 feet to 8 feet by 20 feet — at points where the equipment will turn.

U.S. Army Col. Jesse Curry, director of the Office of the Chief of Engineers, said during a security briefing on Monday that in addition to the plates, "the tanks all have brand new rubber track pads placed on them, which increase the padding that they have underneath each track to minimize that potential damage, and it's a parade, so they're going to be moving slowly."

What soldiers and equipment will participate?

About 6,600 soldiers representing every era of the Army's 250 years of history are expected to participate in the parade, according to Army officials. In addition, the Army anticipates that about 150 vehicles and more than 50 aircraft will participate in the celebration.

The parade will feature different eras of the Army's history, from the Revolutionary War to the modern era and into the future with corresponding uniforms and equipment.

Army officials say among the equipment included will be 26 M1A1 Abrams tanks, 27 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, two World War II Sherman tanks, a World War I-era Renault tank, eight CH-47 helicopters, 16 UH-60 Black Hawks and four WWII-era P-51 aircraft.