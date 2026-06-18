Trump administration sues Philadelphia over city law banning federal officers from wearing masks

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against the city of Philadelphia and local officials over a law that bans federal officers and other law enforcement from wearing masks and obscuring their identities.

The Justice Department filed the lawsuit against the city, Mayor Cherelle Parker, District Attorney Larry Krasner and City Solicitor Renee Garcia Thursday in federal court. It claims the law is "blatantly unconstitutional" because it attempts to regulate how federal officers carry out their work.

The bill, which also requires officers to use marked vehicles and to display their badges upon request, became law on May 8 and was set to take effect on July 7.

The law would "endanger officers and reduce operational effectiveness by subjecting them to standards that conflict with and differ materially from applicable federal standards and policies," the suit argues. The "volatile political environment" has increased the risks law enforcement officers face, it says.

"Today we regrettably had to sue the birthplace of this great Nation," Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said in a statement. "But we will not sit by while Philadelphia flagrantly violates our Constitution, seeking to criminally punish our Nation's law enforcement heroes merely for doing their job."

The law makes some exceptions regarding face coverings, such as masks worn to protect against airborne illness, smoke or other hazardous conditions and protective equipment worn by SWAT teams. Those who violate the law could face jail time and fines.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Parker's office, Krasner's office and members of City Council and is waiting to hear back.

Councilmember Rue Landau said in an email in part, "The Trump Administration is once again targeting Philadelphia because our city dared to stand up and say that masked federal agents should not be able to operate in our communities and target our vulnerable neighbors without accountability. ... This lawsuit is not about public safety. It is about Donald Trump demanding that cities bow down and accept federal overreach without boundaries. Philadelphia has never been that kind of city."

The law was part of a package of legislation dubbed "ICE Out" that City Council passed in April. Parker declined to sign the mask ban bill, citing legal concerns raised by Garcia, but it became law without her signature.

A federal judge blocked a similar law from going into effect in California earlier this year. The Department of Justice has also sued New Jersey for a law that bans law enforcement officers from wearing masks.

Other laws in the package limit how Philadelphia police can collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, restrict how the city can collect and use information related to immigration status and strengthen protections against discrimination.