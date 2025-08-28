10-year-old Delaware boy heads home after 5 months in Nemours Children's Hospital following crash

A 10-year-old boy from Bear, Delaware, who was critically injured in a car crash five months ago, is finally heading home from the hospital.

Fifth grader Trey Harrison was discharged from Nemours Children's Hospital on Thursday afternoon. He said he was looking forward to reuniting with his pets.

"I'm excited to go in my own bed and play with my cats and see my siblings," Trey said.

Trey was sitting in the back seat when his mother's car crossed a median and crashed head-on into a police SUV in Newark on Route 273 on March 30.

Officer Drew Johnson with the New Castle County Police Department was driving the SUV. Instead of waiting for emergency responders, he and another officer jumped into action.

"Officer [Michael] Merrill and I, we provided tourniquets on Trey's arm and leg to prevent bleeding because obviously, Trey was ejected from the vehicle," Johnson said.

Trey suffered severe injuries to his spine, leg and arm. According to his surgeon, Dr. Duane Duke from Nemours Children's Hospital, his survival and recovery are extraordinary.

"The remarkable things about it is, from the time of injury to where we now, to going home, the amount of individuals that participated in getting him better and surviving probably is in the hundreds," Duke said.

On Thursday, Trey got the chance to express his gratitude to the first person who helped him after the crash — Johnson.

"Thanks for saving my life," Trey said.

Trey underwent more than 37 surgeries during his time at the hospital. Despite the pain and challenges, his positive spirit never wavered. He lifted the spirits of other young patients and formed many friendships along the way.

"Trey is definitely a social butterfly," his grandmother Peggy Reed said. "He loves people. He loves helping people."

Trey's mother, Amanda Harrison, was also injured in the crash. She said she doesn't remember what happened, and investigators were never able to determine the cause. But she said she's deeply grateful for the medical team that helped her son survive.

"They are so great," Harrison said. "They love him. They call him the mayor because he knows everybody. He socializes with everybody."

Trey's road to recovery isn't over, but he left the hospital with strength, hope and a heart full of gratitude.