2 shot, at least 3 injured after shooting leads to crash in Trenton, New Jersey

A man died after he was shot and then crashed his car, injuring multiple other people Saturday night in Trenton, New Jersey, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Trenton police were notified that shots were fired in the area of North Olden and Ohio avenues just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, the prosecutor's office said in a news release on Saturday.

When the officers arrived at the scene, their patrol vehicle was hit by another car, driven by 41-year-old Andrew Coates, who had been shot, MCPO said. The injured Coates had lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into another man, who was taken to the hospital.

Prosecutors said Coates was brought to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

While detectives were at the hospital, a second shooting victim arrived, suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg. The second shooting victim is in stable condition, according to the prosecutor's office.

Two Trenton police officers were also treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Additionally, prosecutors said two empty cars and a residence on Indiana Avenue were struck by gunfire. Thankfully, no one at the home was injured.

No arrests have been made in the shooting investigation yet. Anyone with information related to the shooting and crash is asked to call Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Jennifer Eyster at (609) 789-7346 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997.