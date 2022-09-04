Trenton Police: Two men shot, one fatally, authorities alerted by shot spotter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in Trenton Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police received information about the shooting from a shot spotter.

Authorities identify the deceased victim as 35-year-old Rasheed Barlow.

The other injured person is a 38-year-old man. He was suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg.

No information about arrests or recovered weapons at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.