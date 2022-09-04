Watch CBS News
Crime

Trenton Police: Two men shot, one fatally, authorities alerted by shot spotter

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in Trenton Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police received information about the shooting from a shot spotter. 

Authorities identify the deceased victim as 35-year-old Rasheed Barlow.

The other injured person is a 38-year-old man. He was suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg.

No information about arrests or recovered weapons at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 11:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.