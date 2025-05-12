Fire in Trenton, New Jersey, displaces 24 people, officials say

Three people and a dog were rescued from a fire in Trenton, New Jersey, that displaced 24 people on Monday, a spokesperson for the city said.

The fire happened on Brown Street at around 9:45 a.m. It affected four homes.

Minor injuries were reported in the fire, including smoke inhalation, according to the Trenton spokesperson. But the total number of people injured wasn't immediately available.

The Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced by the fire. Animal control also responded to the scene.