Fire in Trenton, New Jersey, displaces 24 people, officials say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Three people and a dog were rescued from a fire in Trenton, New Jersey, that displaced 24 people on Monday, a spokesperson for the city said. 

The fire happened on Brown Street at around 9:45 a.m. It affected four homes. 

Minor injuries were reported in the fire, including smoke inhalation, according to the Trenton spokesperson. But the total number of people injured wasn't immediately available. 

The Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced by the fire. Animal control also responded to the scene. 

