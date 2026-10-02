Pennsylvania woman's travel insurance dispute highlights importance of reading fine print

A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, woman says a travel insurance claim turned into a monthslong battle after a serious back injury forced her to cancel a planned trip to Florida.

Patrice Stewart purchased travel insurance before a vacation she was set to take earlier this year, expecting it would protect her if something unexpected happened. But after she canceled the trip on her doctor's advice, she said getting reimbursed proved far more difficult than she anticipated.

Injury forces trip cancellation

Stewart said she was preparing to travel to Florida when she suffered a severe back injury just days before her scheduled departure.

"I couldn't even get out of bed, I couldn't sit down, I couldn't stand, I couldn't walk," Stewart said.

Following her doctor's recommendation, she canceled the trip and filed a claim through her TripMate travel insurance policy.

According to the policy, covered injuries may qualify for reimbursement if, in a physician's written opinion, the injury prevents a traveler from taking the trip.

Claim delays lead to frustration

Stewart said she believed she had submitted all of the required paperwork. Instead, she said the claim process became increasingly frustrating.

"I honestly felt that I was getting a runaround," she said.

One issue centered on language in the policy requiring "in-person treatment." Stewart said the company questioned whether she had met that requirement.

"They were saying, 'Well, no, you actually didn't go into the doctor's office,' and I said, 'I couldn't. I couldn't get over there,'" Stewart said.

As the process dragged on, she began to lose hope that the claim would ever be resolved.

Turning to In Your Corner

After months without what she considered a satisfactory resolution, Stewart contacted In Your Corner.

"This was going to be my last resort," she said.

CBS News Philadelphia contacted TripMate's parent company, Generali Global Assistance. The company declined to discuss Stewart's case, citing privacy concerns, but said it would contact her directly.

Stewart said she received an update less than 48 hours later.

"I was shocked," she said after learning the company had resolved her claim.

By the time she spoke with CBS News Philadelphia, she had received a full refund of approximately $1,400.

What travelers should know about travel insurance

Consumer advocates say travel insurance policies often contain exclusions, requirements and limitations that can affect whether a claim is approved.

Nonprofit Consumers' Checkbook recommends carefully reviewing policy language before purchasing coverage and understanding exactly what documentation may be required if a claim is filed.

Comparison websites such as InsureMyTrip and Squaremouth can help consumers compare policies and coverage options. Travelers may also want to review the benefits included with their credit cards, since some cards offer trip cancellation or interruption coverage when travel is booked using the card.

To determine if you need insurance, Consumers' Checkbook recommends considering how much money you're truly risking:

Will the airline issue a credit?

Will the hotel let you rebook?

Would a tour operator or cruise line let you travel later?

What would any rescheduling fees cost?

Is the amount you might lose worth covering with insurance?

For Stewart, the experience reinforced the importance of understanding the details before purchasing a policy.

"Reading the fine print," she said. "I think doing your homework and research."

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