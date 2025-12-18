How one neighbor helped make a transitional housing facility possible in Lansdale, Pennsylvania

A first-of-its-kind transitional housing space for vulnerable neighbors is coming to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and a community member who wanted to give back is a big reason why.

Inside a building on East Main Street in Lansdale, renovations are well underway at the future site of Montgomery County's very first 24/7 transitional housing facility.

"There are a lot of reasons people become homeless, and at this facility we're going to treat every individual as an individual," Neil Makhija, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said.

There are 20 beds, and leaders expect people to stay 60 to 90 days.

"This facility will help reduce the number of people who are sleeping on the streets here in Lansdale by 70%," Makhija said.

The idea, though, is to provide vulnerable neighbors with more than just a place to sleep.

"It's going to have the caseworkers and the support to help people get a job, get support for mental health needs or other health care needs, and really position those who are coming in to find a long-term stable place that they can call home," Makhija said.

For roughly two years, the county has worked on this project. This fall Nand Todi, a Montgomery County resident and leader in the local business community, joined the effort.

"This country gave me the opportunities to get where we are today, so it is the time to give something back to the community," Todi said.

Todi donated $1 million to the project. He is hoping his act of kindness inspires other neighbors to do the same.

"It saddens me to see this problem in most developed, most advanced, most rich country in the world, but the problem is still here and we as a community, the leaders, community leaders and well-to-do families, do what they can or what we can to provide a helping hand to eradicate the homelessness from the Montgomery County," Todi said.

The short-term housing space is another resource in Montgomery County, which also opens shelters during extreme weather conditions and runs "an emergency hoteling program" out of Pottstown.

"I was incredibly grateful and also proud to see a member of our community step up at a time when people really need help," Makhija said.

The new facility is set to open this February in Lansdale. A county spokesperson said a similar program is opening later next year in Norristown.