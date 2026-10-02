Train derails in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, prompting street closures and detours, police say

A train derailment in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, has forced several road closures and detours Friday morning.

A Conrail freight train derailed from the tracks in Morrisville just off Route 1 near the Delaware River, police said. Chopper 3 was overhead as the train remained at a full stop.

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Police said the cars contain a nonhazardous food commodity. The cars are upright and not leaking.

Authorities said several roads in the area are expected to remain closed throughout the day as emergency officials respond to the derailment.

The closures include South Delmorr Avenue from Moreau Street to Philadelphia Avenue and Green Street from Grove Street to Delmorr Avenue.

There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.