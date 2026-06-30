Train derailment in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, prompts nearby residents to shelter in place

A train derailment in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, has prompted police to issue a shelter-in-place order for residents in the area.

Bensalem Police said officers, fire, EMS and hazmat teams are currently responding to the derailment between Street Road and the Neshaminy Falls train station.

Lower Southampton Police said some homes in the area are being evacuated and Bristol Road is closed between Brownsville Road and Old Lincoln Highway.

In a statement, CSX, a freight transportation company, said one of its trains derailed multiple cars at around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the crossing of East Bristol Road and Grave Avenue.

Police believe at least 5-10 train cars are off the tracks, and are working to determine what the train was transporting.

CBS News Philadelphia

No one was injured and CSX crews are working to restore the scene and investigate what caused the derailment.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.