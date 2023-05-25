Watch CBS News
Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew Coffee jars may contain glass

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Get ready to check your kitchen, there's a Trader Joe's recall to know about. The grocery store company is recalling its Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew Coffee.

The jars of coffee could have glass in them, Trader Joe's said.

You should avoid any instant cold brew coffee with expiration dates of June 13, Nov. 26 and Dec. 30.

Trader Joe's says you can bring the product to a store to get your money back.

The store says no injuries have been reported.

In other recall news, Tastykake is pulling some products off shelves because they might contain peanut allergens.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 11:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

